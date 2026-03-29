No one is going to confuse the Texas Children's Houston Open with a major championship. But what went down at Memorial Park should be remembered as one of the most inspiring stories in golf history. Gary Woodland rolled on Sunday to a five-shot victory, marking his first win since he underwent brain surgery.

A dominant return to the winner's circle 🏆 Gary Woodland captures his first title in 6 years, 9 months and 13 days @TCHouOpen. pic.twitter.com/72NRHRcbLP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 29, 2026

Woodland shot a 67 on Sunday, pulling away from Nicolai Hojgaard and defending champion Min Woo Lee, among others. From his Thursday 64 onward, Woodland was in control of his drives and putting well on the greens. His 21-under par mark is a tournament record at the Houston Open.

Hojgaard struggled out of the gates with a double bogey on one, and could never get back in contention. This is Hojgaard's fourth runner-up finish on Tour, but he does not have a win in the US.

Woodland won the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach, but had not won on the PGA Tour since. In 2023, he announced that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumor that needed to be surgically removed. He had that surgery in September 2023, but still deals with PTSD and anxiety connected to the tumor.

Woodland made 26 starts in the 2024 PGA Tour season, making 15 cuts after the surgery. He was even better in 2025, making 16 out of 22 cuts and finishing second at the Houston Open. This year, he returned to the event and took it going away. This win earns him an invite to The Masters in two weeks, which he was not previously qualified for

What is next on PGA Tour after Gary Woodland's win?

The PGA Tour remains in Texas for the Valero Texas Open in Dallas next week. Last year, Brian Harman won that event. The 2023 Open Champion will defend his title. But everyone's eyes are glancing forward a week, when the world's best descend on Augusta National for The Masters.

Tiger Woods' car accident stole golf headlines all weekend after it happened on Friday afternoon. He was arrested under suspicion of DUI and subsequently released. But his return to TGL a week before indicated he may try to give it a go at The Masters. Time will tell how the accident impacts his Augusta plans.

Scottie Scheffler was previously listed in the Houston Open field, but withdrew for non-injury reasons. No word on his Augusta status yet, but everyone expects to see the two-time winner vie for his third Green Jacket.

But this is Woodland's moment in the sun, one many never expected to come again. He was only qualified for the US Open this year, but now gets a chance to play in all four majors.