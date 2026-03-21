The 2026 NFL free agency period has arrived with the subtlety of a sledgehammer. The Cleveland Browns are clearly tired of watching their offensive plans crumble in the trenches. General Manager Andrew Berry has operated with an aggressive precision this spring. By targeting proven, versatile veterans and swinging a significant trade, Cleveland has signaled to the rest of the AFC North that they are done being bullied at the line of scrimmage. This is about establishing a physical identity that can withstand the rigors of a 17-game gauntlet. As the dust settles, the consensus is that the Browns are betting the house on a revitalized front to protect their investment under center and jumpstart a run game that lacked its signature punch last season.

Cleveland builds a wall for the future

Let's look at the wreckage of the Browns' 2025 campaign. It began with hope and ended with the dismissal of the previous coaching staff. Cleveland struggled to a disappointing 5-12 finish that left the Dawg Pound in a state of mourning. Despite a defense that remained elite, which was led by Myles Garrett’s historic, league-record 23 sacks, the offense was a revolving door of inconsistency and injury.

The quarterback room was a mess of musical chairs. None could find a rhythm behind an offensive line that ranked near the bottom of the league for much of the year. By the time the final whistle blew on a last-place finish in the AFC North, it was clear that the status quo was no longer an option. That led to a total coaching reset under new head coach Todd Monken and a desperate mandate to fix the protection up front.

Aggressive 2026 free agency approach

As such, the Browns have spent the first two weeks of the 2026 league year executing a total transformation of their roster's spine. Berry didn't just nibble at the edges of the market. He devoured the interior offensive line talent available to ensure 2025’s protection failures never happen again.

The team has been relentless. They have moved on from stalwarts like Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin to clear the path for a younger, more durable iteration of the “Cleveland Wall.” Beyond the flashy signings in the trenches, the front office has focused heavily on “raising the floor” as well. They have targeted experienced contributors who can play multiple roles. This hasn't been a scattershot approach like we’ve seen elsewhere. Every move now feels intentional, designed to fit the physical, downhill scheme favored by Monken. They have also added much-needed veteran leadership to a locker room that felt adrift during last year's double-digit loss campaign.

Grading the offensive line overhaul

C Elgton Jenkins

Grade: A

The crown jewel of the Browns' offseason is undoubtedly the signing of Elgton Jenkins to a two-year, $24 million contract. Landing a two-time Pro Bowler of his caliber is a massive coup, earning an easy A grade. Jenkins brings a rare versatility that Cleveland desperately needs. He has the rare ability to play virtually any spot on the line. Of course, he projects as the stabilizing force at center for 2026. Sure, he is coming off an injury-shortened 2025. Still, the $20 million in guarantees shows the Browns are fully confident in his recovery.

OL Zion Johnson

Grade: B+

Complementing this move was the signing of guard Zion Johnson. He has been a model of durability and high-level play. His arrival gives the Browns one of the most formidable interior duos in football. This move earns a solid B+. The price tag was high, but the security he provides at left guard is invaluable for a team that saw 10 different line combinations last year.

Securing the edges and finding value

OL Tytus Howard

Grade: A-

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Beyond the interior, the Browns made a statement by trading for Tytus Howard. They then immediately locked him down with a three-year extension. Howard is a proven tackle who provides immediate veteran stability on the right side. This move earns an A- for the sheer value of the fifth-round pick surrendered in the trade.

OL Teven Jenkins

Grade: B

Cleveland also prioritized continuity by re-signing Teven Jenkins. He proved his worth as a versatile depth piece during the injury-plagued 2025 season. Keeping him in the fold for a relatively modest price is an “under-the-radar” win that deserves a B.

EDGE AJ Epenesa

Grade: B+

On the defensive side, the addition of edge rusher AJ Epenesa on a veteran deal provides a much-needed rotation piece behind Garrett. Epenesa isn't a superstar. However, he is a productive, physical presence who understands the demands of the division. This move earns a B+ for addressing a glaring depth concern without breaking the bank.

LB Quincy Williams

Grade: A

The Browns also secured linebacker Quincy Williams to a three-year, $54 million contract. This move addresses the team's glaring need for speed and sideline-to-sideline range. It earns a resounding A grade. Williams has transformed himself into one of the league’s most feared heat-seeking missiles. He finished 2025 with over 130 tackles and a reputation for delivering punishing hits that change the momentum of a game.

Final thoughts

When you tally the receipts, it is evident that the Browns have executed a solid playbook in roster construction. They spent money on the specific areas that caused their 5-12 collapse in 2025. By adding Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson, they have effectively rebuilt the “Cleveland Wall” in a single week. The addition of Jack Stoll at tight end and Tylan Wallace for special teams and receiving depth further rounds out a roster that looks significantly more balanced and resilient than it did a year ago.

Critics might point to the age of some of these veterans. However, in a win-now league, Berry has chosen proven production over uncertainty. This is a team built to win in the trenches and to give their playmakers the time they need to operate. If the health of the line holds up, the Browns have positioned themselves as the dark horse to watch in the 2026 season.