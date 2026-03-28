As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, the Cleveland Browns are expected to prioritize offensive support rather than targeting a quarterback early, according to a recent report.

The Browns hold two first-round picks at No. 6 and No. 24, positioning the franchise to address multiple needs following another losing season. While quarterback remains a long-term question, current indications suggest Cleveland plans to evaluate its existing options before investing heavily at the position.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe shared insight from Ian Rapoport regarding the team’s outlook, particularly at quarterback under new head coach Todd Monken.

“Another open competition in Cleveland with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders in particular. Todd Monken, new head coach there [is] very excited to be able to coach those guys and look both players are very different but they’re both playmakers. And there’s a lot of excitement in Cleveland about a head coach that will allow them to do exactly what they do: creating plays outside of scheme. Monken talked at the combine about being pleasantly surprised about the mobility that Shedeur has. The ability for him to be able to extend plays outside of scheme and make plays when nothing is there.”

Open #Browns QB competition featuring Deshaun Watson & Shedeur Sanders with new HC Todd Monken who could help both of their skill sets. + Why CLE could use 2 first round picks (6 & 24) at non-QB offensive spots like LT and/or WR to support QB1. For @nflnetwork The Insiders: pic.twitter.com/PRkruZtRwz — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 28, 2026

Browns expected to build around current QBs while prioritizing offensive help in draft

The report indicates Cleveland may lean toward building around its current quarterbacks rather than drafting a new one early. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are expected to compete for the starting role in 2026, with the organization evaluating both players in Monken’s system.

“He’ll get an opportunity to do that there and I know Shedeur has been working with his private quarterback coach Darryl Colbert on being able to put that foot in the ground and let it rip. That’s something he didn’t do as consistently as they wanted as a rookie. I think more reps in a system that helps him will give him a chance to win this quarterback competition,” Wolfe added.

“And look, the Browns have two first-round picks at six and 24, but my understanding is they’re more likely to use those picks to supplement the offense. Keep an eye on them at wide receiver and left tackle at those spots, and maybe they wait another year for quarterback and allow these two guys, Shedeur and Deshaun Watson, to show what they’ve got with a new head coach.”

Focusing on positions such as wide receiver and left tackle would align with Cleveland’s need to improve protection and playmaking. With multiple premium picks, the Browns appear positioned to strengthen their offensive foundation while delaying a definitive quarterback decision until after the 2026 season.