With the Baltimore Ravens looking to make an impact in the 2026 free agency period, the team could be adding a new weapon for star quarterback Lamar Jackson. As fans ponder over what could be the next move for the Ravens, the team is hosting an AFC North rival's former player.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, who is now a free agent, visited Baltimore today to speak with the team.

“Browns free-agent TE David Njoku visited today with the Baltimore Ravens,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Though the Ravens did re-sign tight end Mark Andrews, the team lost Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, opening a spot for a second tight end, with Njoku being an obvious choice to do so. Njoku has been with the Browns for nine seasons, as he was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, with his journey possibly leading to Baltimore.

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David Njoku had been linked to the Ravens

Over his final two years with Cleveland, Njoku has missed 11 games with injuries, always being a hurdle for the 29-year-old, which makes it likely why he has not signed with a team thus far. However, Bill Barnwell of ESPN had said Njoku's best fit would be with the Ravens.

“While Mark Andrews was re-signed to be the move tight end in Baltimore, the Ravens lost Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar over the first week of free agency. The Ravens signed Durham Smythe to help fill in for Kolar, and I wouldn't be surprised if general manager Eric DeCosta used a Day 3 pick on a blocking tight end to develop over the next few years. But Njoku would be taking over for Likely here as the second tight end in Baltimore's offense,” Barnwell wrote last Friday.

It remains to be seen if Njoku ends up signing with Baltimore or if he will be doing a series of visits with other NFL teams.