It did not take long for offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins to find a new home following his release from the Green Bay Packers on Monday. Jenkins is now set to begin a new chapter in his NFL career in the AFC, with Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reporting that the two-time Pro Bowler is headed to the Cleveland Browns.

“The #Browns are expected to sign former #Packers Pro Bowl C Elgton Jenkins, per me and @TomPelissero. He can play guard or center for Cleveland. It’s a 2-year, $24M deal with $20M guaranteed in a deal done by Damarius Bilbo of @KlutchSports,” Rapoport shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network provided an additional detail about Jenkins's contract, noting that it includes a $20 million guarantee.

A versatile asset who can play across the offensive line, the 30-year-old Jenkins was let go by the Packers in a cap-clearing move. The decision to part ways with the former Mississippi State Bulldogs football star created an additional $19.5 million of cap space,

By signing Jenkins, it appears that the Browns are confident in his health after he was limited to just nine games in the 2025 NFL season. Jenkins suffered a lower-leg fracture in a Week 10 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. He was later placed on the injured reserve and never got to play a game the rest of the season.

As for what position Jenkins will play on the Browns' offensive line, it's likely going to be center. Ethan Pocic, who was Cleveland's starting center in the 2025 campaign, is a free agent, so it's fair to assume that Jenkins will be slotted into that spot.