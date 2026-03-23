Cleveland utilized free agency to bolster both sides of the ball by signing former Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million and acquiring former Ravens wide receiver and returner Tylan Wallace. Wallace's reunion with head coach Todd Monken provides the Browns with a familiar depth option and enhances their special teams.

While these signings are noteworthy, they do not define the month, but instead, the team's major moves include improving the offensive line by trading for Tytus Howard, signing Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, and re-signing Teven Jenkins.

The Browns now possess nine draft picks, including two in the first round at No. 6 and No. 24. This circumstance has led many recent mock drafts to focus on a few key themes: complete the line rebuild, enhance the receiving corps, and ensure that the next phase of the roster under Monken is well-structured rather than merely patched together.

That approach is significant because the Browns are no longer entering the draft with a pressing emergency or a roster filled with uncertainty. The offensive line has already undergone considerable reworking, allowing the front office the flexibility to either reinforce protection or shift its focus to acquiring offensive weapons.

The additional first-round pick from Jacksonville enables Cleveland to possibly address both needs if the draft board allows it.

OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

Tim Crean’s projection embraces the Browns’ offensive line makeover as an ongoing process rather than a final solution.

In his post-combine mock draft, he selects Monroe Freeling for Cleveland at No. 6, emphasizing that even after trading for Howard, the Browns can benefit from drafting a true left tackle prospect instead of settling for another versatile player who might end up playing inside.

Crean notes that Freeling measures 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arms and describes him as “a true LT prospect whose upside is worth a gamble this high.”

All of this is important to them, given that the Browns have already acquired linemen in free agency to stabilize the roster. Drafting Freeling would represent a bold move, aiming not just for competence but for long-term control of a crucial position.

He fits the profile of a player teams look to acquire when they believe that finding such physical traits later in the draft may be challenging, and the Browns have spent several seasons patching their offensive line with temporary fixes, and Crean’s mock suggests they are finally in a position to pursue a player with real starter potential for the left tackle position, rather than continuing to view the problem as a temporary one.

OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft takes a similar approach but from a different perspective, projecting Spencer Fano to the Browns at No. 6.

His analysis is succinct about what Cleveland should hope for: that one of the top tackles remains available at their pick, and in his projection, the Browns are able to secure a player who can start from Day 1.

Fano is intriguing for the team as he represents a different type of solution compared to Freeling, and while he is characterized by true left tackle traits and length, Fano is recognized more as a premium blocker with the versatility to start at tackle immediately and potentially move inside if needed.

This versatility is good for a roster that has already invested heavily in several line positions during free agency, and Jeremiah later revisits the topic in another mock draft, suggesting the Browns could land both Fano and Freeling in Round 1.

He points out that securing two starting-caliber offensive linemen would be a significant achievement for Cleveland, given the roster’s current situation post-free agency.

This perspective highlights how Jeremiah perceives the team's needs after the initial flurry of this year's signings and trades, indicating that he views the offensive line as the foundation of their draft strategy.

An underlying instinct in this line of thinking is not misplaced, and a team can bring in new talent, reconfigure its roster, and still recognize that fortifying the offensive line is the smartest move, especially after years of struggles in that area.

The Browns' ongoing commitment to invest resources into the offensive line is beginning to look less like a response to panic and more like a coherent philosophy.

For a coaching staff aiming to build a stable offense and ultimately evaluate their quarterback situation without ongoing distractions, this focus on the offensive line is a promising starting point.

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Mel Kiper Jr. takes a different direction for the Browns with their second first-round pick, selecting Makai Lemon at No. 24 after previously giving them Freeling at No. 6.

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Kiper notes that Cleveland's receiver corps, led by Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Isaiah Bond, produced a league-low 1,467 yards last season, making the addition of another impactful player sensible rather than indulgent. His evaluation of Lemon adds depth to the projection, and he describes him as having the build of a slot receiver at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, yet he plays much larger.

With nearly 1,156 receiving yards over 12 games in 2025, Lemon would be a valuable addition for the Browns.

Monken’s offense requires speed and needs a target capable of winning in space, absorbing contact, and preventing defenses from crowding short and intermediate routes.

Lemon would introduce a more dynamic element to the receiver group without forcing Cleveland to use its earlier pick on a wideout. This strategic sequencing, addressing a foundational issue first and then enhancing the perimeter, likely contributes to the appeal.

Additionally, Lemon would enter a receiver room with a variety of skill sets already in place, as Jeudy can stretch the field and work underneath, Tillman brings size, and Bond offers a younger player to develop.

He wouldn’t need to be the sole solution; instead, he would enhance the overall group, making it more formidable, which is a realistic expectation for a rookie. Kiper’s mock draft reads as a thoughtful attempt to provide the Browns with a functioning receiving ecosystem rather than leaving them starved for talent.

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Chad Reuter at NFL.com

Jordyn Tyson has caught the attention of Chad Reuter in his four-round mock draft. Reuter predicts that the Browns will select Freeling at No. 6, then trade up from No. 24 to No. 22 to secure Jordyn Tyson before the Philadelphia Eagles can.

This modest trade involves a swap of fourth-round picks along with a fifth-rounder to the Los Angeles Chargers, and he highlights Tyson as the most explosive receiver in this draft class, suggesting he has the potential to become the biggest playmaker if he stays healthy.

This analysis reflects a vision for the Browns that goes beyond simply adding dependable role players.

Instead, they are focusing on rebuilding their offensive line while also bringing in a receiver who can stretch the field and challenge defensive coverages.

Tyson's explosive speed is particularly appealing, as it could make Cleveland's offense significantly faster, something that has been lacking in recent seasons.

Reuters’ projection is bolder than many others, yet it aligns with a broader trend, and the expectation is that the Browns will allocate important resources to both offensive line protection and receiving help during the draft.

Cleveland's draft strategy is particularly intriguing following their free agency moves. The team has made enough changes to avoid feeling constrained by its roster, and acquiring players like Epenesa and Wallace were notable for depth purposes, while the additions to the offensive line signal a larger commitment.

This creates more honest conversations about the team's actual needs moving forward, as indicated by ongoing mock drafts.

Now, the Browns conclude Round 1 with a significant lineman and a receiver who can enhance the offensive strategy; the plan will be evident to everyone in Berea.

This approach could be a refreshing change for the franchise.