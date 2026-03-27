With the Cleveland Browns in the midst of the 2026 offseason, one move they made in-house was to readjust the contract of star Myles Garrett, which has only amplified speculation of a potential trade. At the moment, as Garrett prepares for the 2026 season with the Browns, the team would come out and shut down any talk of a deal.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network, Cleveland is “adamant” that the team is not going to trade Garrett.

“The Browns are ‘adamant' that they are not trading Garrett, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Friday on ‘Good Morning Football,' and trade rumors have ‘nothing to do with the motivation for what they did in his contract,' Garafolo said,” Nick Shook wrote for NFL.com.

It has been a long journey from Garrett requesting to be traded in early 2025 to the Browns giving him a lucrative contract extension. Garafolo would double down on Cleveland's thoughts on a rumored trade.

“It was not on the table last year,” Garafolo said on NFL Network. “It is not on the table again this year. … The Browns are saying they're not gonna trade him, and they've promised us that we're not gonna look dumb if we say that. So we'll see.”

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How the Browns restructured Myles Garrett's contract

Looking at what was restructured in Garrett's contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Wednesday that, besides $8 million in his base salary for 2029 and 2030 that was “moved in roster bonuses early in each league year,” terms have also been amended.

“Garrett's contract previously called for his option bonuses in 2026, 2027, and 2028 to be exercised by the 15th day of the league year. (March 25th is the 15th day of the 2026 league year.) In the amended terms, that date has been pushed back to seven days before the regular season each year. The payment of the option bonuses was also modified in a way that has benefit to Garrett,” Schefter wrote.

It remains to be seen if Cleveland changes their mind with a Garrett trade, as due to his star status, he would attract other teams.