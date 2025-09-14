The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants made history on Sunday. They scored a combined 41 points in the fourth quarter of their matchup, the most in the history of the rivalry. The last points came on a lengthy field goal, which would have been good from much longer. Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey sent the game to overtime with a kick that could have been good from 70.

BRANDON AUBREY TIES IT WITH A 64-YARD FIELD GOAL. THIS GAME IS MADNESS. NYGvsDAL on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/1vZpzajkAw — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Aubrey drilled the kick that sent the wild game to overtime. On the Cowboys' third overtime drive, he made a manageable 46-yard field goal to win the game for Dallas, 40-37. In the end, Aubrey made four field goals and four extra points to help Dallas secure the win.

The Cowboys lost their Week 1 matchup 24-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL's opening game. They used the extra days off to prepare for the Giants, who are now 0-2 on the season after the loss. Aubrey made the difference in this game, as he has in many games since joining Dallas from the professional soccer ranks.

The Cowboys benefitted from a Russell Wilson interception late in overtime, setting up the third and final possession. Dak Prescott could not move the offense in the first two possessions, ending in punts. But when Wilson gave him the third opportunity, he marched the team into Aubrey's range.

The Cowboys' offense was stellar on Sunday, with 361 yards from Prescott and rushing touchdowns from both Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Ceedee Lamb made up for his drops from Week 1, hauling in nine catches for 112 yards in this one. While their defense struggled to stop the Giants, there were a lot of positives to take away from the game.

Aubrey looks to take his kicking prowess to Week 3, when the Cowboys hit the road for a matchup with the Chicago Bears. The Giants head home to face the Kansas City Chiefs.