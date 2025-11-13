New details have emerged about the night Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died, as a Wednesday report from ESPN’s Elizabeth Merrill and Anthony Olivieri revealed the team’s security director contacted police after receiving concerning text messages from the 24-year-old player.

According to the report, Cable Johnson, the Cowboys’ director of security, called authorities after Kneeland sent out a group text that appeared to serve as a farewell message.

“He sent out some group texts that are concerning — probably mental health — but the group texts seemed to be saying goodbye — made some statement about not able to go to prison or to jail,” Johnson told dispatchers in a recorded call obtained by ESPN.

Kneeland died last week from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police found his body early Thursday morning after he fled on foot from his vehicle following a police pursuit. Officials have not disclosed what prompted the chase.

Cowboys staff and police coordinated as concerns grew over Marshawn Kneeland’s safety

Johnson made the call roughly an hour after police began pursuing Kneeland’s car. The Cowboys were on their bye week at the time of the incident, and Kneeland was reportedly off duty from all team activities.

In the five-and-a-half-minute 911 call, Johnson informed dispatchers that Kneeland was “off work” and said he was unsure whether Kneeland was still in the Dallas area. Johnson also described Kneeland’s car and mentioned he was driving to the player’s Plano apartment in an effort to reach him.

“The last context of the text that he sent said something to the fact that I can’t go to prison or jail,” Johnson told police. “I’m sure you can do like a regional check to see if any other agency is dealing with him right now?”

Johnson said he was attempting to gather contact information for Kneeland’s extended family while coordinating with local authorities.

Kneeland, a second-year defensive end drafted by Dallas in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan, had recently scored his first career touchdown during the Cowboys’ 27–17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

His death sent shockwaves through the organization, prompting tributes from teammates and staff, including head coach Brian Schottenheimer and former Cowboys coach Greg Ellis, both of whom reflected publicly on Kneeland’s character and the importance of mental health awareness in professional sports.