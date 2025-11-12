Back on October 10, the first real signal arrived that Dallas might get a defensive spark back soon. Jordan Schultz reported the Cowboys were targeting a late-October practice window for second-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, aiming for a November return after last season’s knee injuries.

That update wasn’t exactly fresh by midseason, but it mattered because Overshown had flashed range and playmaking in 2024 before going down, and Dallas’ early-year defensive slide made his timeline more than a footnote.

The concrete step came today. Tom Pelissero reported the Cowboys have activated LB DeMarvion Overshown from Reserve/PUP and DB Shavon Revel from Reserve/NFI.

That roster move suggests Overshown is through the rehab checkpoint and eligible to be in uniform, which dramatically changes Dan Quinn’s sub-package flexibility.

Dallas can now get back to the lighter, faster groupings that let the second level erase wide zones, carry seams, and pressure off simulated looks without sacrificing coverage integrity.

Functionally, Overshown’s return lets Dallas diversify how it answers bunches, motion, and back leaks. He can run and hit, blitz from depth, and survive in space against modern tight ends.

Paired with Dallas’ edge speed, that gives the Cowboys a credible option to close throwing windows on early downs and get offenses behind the sticks, which the unit sorely needed when the tackling and spacing wobbled.

The ripple to special teams and the back end matters, too. With Overshown available, Quinn doesn’t have to rob Peter to pay Paul—fewer emergency snaps for depth safeties at overhang, more coherent roles for nickel and dime.

And with Shavon Revel activated as well, Dallas gains another body to rotate on coverage units and in late-down matchups.

One note of context from earlier in the month: on October 20, Overshown teased his return with a “T-21” post as Dallas opened his 21-day practice window, a timeline confirmed by national reporters at the time. That was the breadcrumb. Today’s activations are the payoff.

Bottom line for Dallas’ stretch run: a healthy Overshown doesn’t fix everything, but he raises the unit’s ceiling. If he’s close to his pre-injury burst, the Cowboys just added a movable piece who helps turn pressures into punts and keeps the offense on schedule.