The New York Giants have had a quarterback controversy since suffering a 21-6 Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders. Head coach Brian Daboll has his team playing much better in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, with Russell Wilson showing some improvement. However, quarterback Jaxson Dart finally got to see some playing time on Sunday.

Reports indicate that the 22-year-old rookie was subbed into the game for one play, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Dart handed the ball off to fellow rookie Cam Skattebo, who took off for a 24-yard gain.

“Jaxson Dart in for one play for the Giants. A handoff to Cam Skattebo for 24 yards to the 1.”

The former Ole Miss quarterback was subbed out of the contest immediately after handing the ball off to Skattebo. Wilson got back under center, who gave the ball to Skattebo on the next play for an easy touchdown, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.

“Giants did put Jaxson Dart in the game. He handed off to Skattebo for a 24-yard gain. Russell Wilson was back in for the next play, which was a go-ahead touchdown run by Skattebo.”

It was said leading up to the Cowboys game that the Giants may call specific plays for Dart. However, fans likely believed that meant Jaxson Dart's arm or athleticism would be used, and not just be the quarterback to hand the ball off on a run play.

A quarterback controversy will likely be the talk in town in New York throughout the season. That's especially true if the Giants are struggling at any point in the season. Despite that, Wilson looked good on Sunday, surpassing the 300-yard mark.