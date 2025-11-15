The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a big “Monday Night Football” matchup, as a win keeps the franchise in the mix of the playoff race in the NFC East. After a busy day at the trade deadline, it appears the roster is getting several players returning to action in Week 11. From the sounds of it, Jerry Jones is thrilled about it.

Jerry Jones, who is 83 years old, couldn't contain his excitement when sharing that the Cowboys will have six defensive players coming back to the lineup. During a guest appearance on “105.3 The Fan,” Jones claimed that he firmly believes the Cowboys will be much improved moving forward.

“I'm excited about really looking at the impact of getting six (defensive) players that can interject themselves into (the game),” said Jones. “There's no question we're going to be improved.”

The six players Jerry Jones is referencing include Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson, who will be making their debut with the Cowboys against the Raiders, along with DeMarvion Overshown, Shavon Revel, Perrion Winfrey, Malik Hooker, and Donovan Wilson, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Overshown, Revel, Winfrey, Hooker, and Wilson are all expected to return from injury.

“The Cowboys defense is getting some significant help with DT Quinnen Williams and LB Logan Wilson expected to make their Cowboys debuts Monday night. LB DeMarvion Overshown, CB Shavon Revel, and DT Perrion Winfrey were full participants in yesterday's practice. Starting safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson returned to practice.”

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys hope to avoid losing to the Raiders on Monday. A loss would be the third straight for Dallas, as the team has struggled as of late. But with two new faces in the lineup, along with four others bouncing back from injury, the defense could look like an entirely new unit in Week 11.