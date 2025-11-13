The Dallas Cowboys have Bad Bunny's back.

The Cowboys co-owner and chief brand officer, Charlotte Jones, is defending the NFL's decision to have the Puerto Rican rapper as the Super Bowl 60 halftime performer. There has been a lot of backlash over the NFL's choice, as President Trump and his administration, as well as some users on social media, have voiced their displeasure with the decision. Jones, on the other hand, is combating the noise and is celebrating the culture being displayed at the Super Bowl.

“I think it's awesome,” said Jones to People. “I think our Latina fanbase is amazing and I think when you think about the Super Bowl, you want the No. 1 performer in the world to be there. Our whole society is based on immigrants that have come here and have founded our country, and I think we can celebrate that.”

To be clear, Bad Bunny is not an immigrant as he was born in Puerto Rico. However, the Puerto Rican rapper has been in solidarity with immigrants through his advocacy, such as refusing to tour in the continental U.S., as he feared ICE agents would be outside his concert venues.

“People from the US could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world,” he told i-D magazine. “But there was the issue that … ICE could be outside (my concert venue). And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, also defended the choice adding that football fans' backlash at the Super Bowl performer is common and “We're confident it's going to be a great show.”

“I'm not sure we've ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism,” Goodell continued. “And I think it's going to be exciting and a united moment.”

Bad Bunny will be making history as the first solo Latino male to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. Super Bowl 60 will take place in Santa Clara, Calif. on Feb. 8.