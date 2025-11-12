The Dallas Cowboys are still reeling from the sudden death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. The 24-year-old was found dead between the night of Nov. 5 and the early morning of Nov. 6, following what authorities suspect was suicide.

The NFL community reacted swiftly, with every team holding pregame tributes before their Week 10 matchups. The Cowboys, who were on a bye week, took a more reflective approach. On Nov. 12, the organization shared an emotional video tribute across its social media platforms, honoring Kneeland’s life, energy, and brief but impactful time with the team, per USAToday.

In loving memory of Marshawn 💙 pic.twitter.com/fplpfUfSLj — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team will wear a special helmet decal to commemorate Kneeland when they return to the field against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football” on Nov. 17.

Dallas Unites in Grief and Honor

The Cowboys gathered for a private team meeting on Nov. 10, according to the team’s official website, where players and staff shared memories and leaned on one another for support. Kneeland’s presence had been felt deeply in the locker room since he joined the Cowboys as a young and promising defensive end.

Beyond the upcoming helmet decal, players will help design the tribute sticker themselves, ensuring that it represents Kneeland’s character and influence. The Cowboys also plan to wear specially designed shirts before their next two games, first in Las Vegas and then at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Their next home appearance, set for Nov. 23, will continue the tributes with commemorative warm-up shirts and a moment of remembrance for the late player.

Details Emerge on the Tragic Night

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kneeland’s vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation on the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. When troopers attempted to pull him over, Kneeland did not stop, prompting a brief chase that officers eventually called off after losing sight of his vehicle.

Authorities later discovered the car crashed and abandoned along the southbound lanes of the Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway in Frisco, not far from The Star, the Cowboys’ headquarters.

The incident’s proximity to the team’s facilities has only intensified the heartbreak for the organization and its fans. Kneeland’s passing has united the Cowboys community in collective mourning, transforming grief into action through visible symbols of love, remembrance, and respect.