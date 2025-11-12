Marshawn Kneeland's girlfriend is breaking her silence following the death of the Dallas Cowboys defensive end.

“I’m grieving hard right now,” Catalina Mancera told the Daily Mail on Monday, November 10. “It will be a long time before I’ll feel ready to talk at any length.”

Kneeland died on Thursday, Nov. 6, following a brief police chase. The NFL star was found dead near his abandoned car on the Dallas Parkway due to an apparent suicide. Mancera told authorities that Kneeland had “a history of mental illness.”

As the family continues to grieve the loss of Kneeland, Mancera shared that they are planning the athlete's burial services.

“We’re still in the early stages of everything,” Mancera added. “We are working on the funeral arrangements. I don’t know where it’s going to be yet.”

Kneeland's cousin, Nicole Kneeland-Woods, also spoke to The Daily Mail and said that despite Mancera's claim on the state of her late brother, “There were no previous signs or indications that Marshawn was dealing with mental issues.”

“Marshawn was a strong, loving person who cared deeply about his family and everyone around him,” Nicole added.

His family broke their silence on Kneeland as he spoke about his character and thanked fans for their support during this difficult time.

“He was kind, determined, humble, and full of love,” they wrote in a post on Facebook. “His light shone brightly in every life he touched, and his spirit will continue to live on through the countless hearts he inspired.”

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, fans, and the community,” they concluded. “During this difficult time, we ask for privacy as we come together as a family to honor and remember Marshawn’s life and legacy.”