The Chicago Bears are trending in the right direction. After a 0-2 start to the season, Chicago has come roaring back with a 6-3 record and is looking like a legitimate playoff contender. Currently ahead of the Green Bay Packers for the sixth seed in the NFC Wild Card standings, the Bears are operating at a high level, especially after a fourth quarter comeback against the New York Giants last week.

Riding a modest two-game win streak, Chicago was leaning on the return of All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson ahead of Sunday's bout vs. the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, they will have to wait another week for the pro bowlers' return.

Despite being questionable all week, cornerback Jaylon Johnson has been downgraded to out vs. the Vikings, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Johnson will remain on injured reserve for the time being.

Johnson has played just one game this season after reaggravating a groin/core muscle injury in Week 2 vs. the Detroit Lions. The sixth-year cornerback underwent successful surgery and has missed the subsequent eight weeks of the season. His absence in Week 11 will mark his ninth game missed this season — his most since 2022.

Johnson, currently in the second year of a four-year, $72 million extension, still has two more weeks remaining to make his return before the 21-day window expires. Although Chicago will have to take the field without him on Sunday, Johnson can still make it back in time before Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers or a Black Friday showdown vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his one game, Johnson totaled two tackles and allowed two receptions on four targets for 25 yards and zero touchdowns.