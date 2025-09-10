The Dallas Cowboys can use all the help they can get on defense after trading away Micah Parsons. Dallas may already have a solution in mind, as they invited Jadeveon Clowney in for a visit on Wednesday. There are some surprising connections between Clowney and Dallas' new head coach.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with reporters about Clowney on Wednesday. He noted that his “personal relationship” with Clowney makes him an attractive free agent for Dallas.

“I would say the personal relationship with him and the problems he can cause in the pass game and run game,” Schottenheimer said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator with the Seahawks in 2019. Clowney joined the Seahawks in 2019.

Schottenheimer added that he does not think the potential addition of Clowney would stunt the growth of Dallas' young pass rushers.

Clowney played for the Panthers in 2024, but was cut this offseason after the 2025 NFL Draft. He has been on the market since May and is finally receiving some interest.

It will be interesting to see if Clowney decides to join the Cowboys after his visit on Wednesday.

How could Jadeveon Clowney change the Cowboys defense?

So what could the Cowboys be getting if they sign Clowney?

Article Continues Below

It all starts with veteran leadership. The 32-year-old pass rusher has seen it all in the NFL. That gives him the kind of leadership that analysts like to call “having a coach on the field.” It also means Clowney could teach Dallas' young pass rushers a thing or two along the way.

But aside from experience, Clowney is still a solid pass rusher.

Clowney managed five-and-a-half sacks with the Panthers in 2024 and nine-and-a-half sacks with the Ravens in 2023.

Clowney has shown that, when surrounded by other talented players, he can create problems for opposing offenses. And the Cowboys still have good players on defense, even if they aren't Parsons.

If the Cowboys do bring in Clowney, they likely won't get much from him right away. He would need time to acclimate to his new team, get into football shape, and learn the playbook.

Simply put, it couldn't hurt to give Clowney a chance.

The Cowboys will host the Giants in Week 2 at 1PM ET on Sunday.