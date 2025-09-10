The Dallas Cowboys came very close to getting a big win last week. Unfortunately, they felt the loss of superstar Micah Parsons during their loss to the Eagles in Week 1. Now the Cowboys seem to have their sights set on a free agent who could replace Parsons on the team's defensive line.

The Cowboys are hosting free agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney on Wednesday, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Clowney played for the Panthers during the 2024 season. But he has released following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Clowney is still a valuable edge rusher, even at 32 years old. He more than five sacks per season in three out of the last four years. Clowney even managed nine-and-a-half sacks in 2023 with the Ravens.

Dallas could certainly use one more reliable pass rusher with Parsons now in Green Bay.

Sam Williams and Dante Fowler Jr. started for the Cowboys in Week 1. Neither player was especially impressive. Dallas also has rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku and second-year player Marshawn Kneeland in reserve.

But a trustworthy veteran like Clowney could be the final piece of Dallas' new-look defensive line.

Could Jadeveon Clowney fix the Cowboys' defense ahead of Week 2?

Article Continues Below

If Clowney does decide to sign with the Cowboys, they won't have much time to get him ready for Week 2.

Dallas only has a few days of practice before they host New York. Micah Parsons may have been able to play for Green Bay in Week 1, but adding Clowney is completely different.

Clowney has not had the benefit of participating in NFL training camp. He may have been keeping himself in shape, but it is unlikely that he'll be ready for live action in just a few days.

Aside from his physical health, there's the mental side of the game to consider. It would be a tall task for Clowney to join a new team and learn a new playbook by the weekend.

Realistically, Clowney may not be ready to play until Week 3 or later if he signs with the Cowboys.

Cowboys fans should expect a rotational role for Clowney if he ends up signing with the team after his visit.

Cowboys vs. Giants kicks off at 1PM ET on September 14th.