After one season with the Carolina Panthers, Jadeveon Clowney will seek his fourth team in as many years. Despite a respectable 5.5-sack season in 2024, the Panthers cut ties with the former No. 1 pick two weeks after the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Panthers released Clowney early Thursday morning, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The former All-Pro tied veteran A'Shawn Robinson for the team lead in sacks in 2024. However, in its first season without star pass-rusher Brian Burns since 2018, Carolina managed just 32 sacks as a team, the third-fewest in the league.

Clowney's release comes after the Panthers spent two of their first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on edge rushers. Carolina took Texas A&M's Nic Scourton in the second round before pairing him with Ole Miss' Princely Umanmielen in the third. After taking Tetairoa McMillan in the first round, general manager Dan Morgan had a clear defensive focus on Day Two.

Carolina also signed budding stars Tershawn Wharton and Patrick Jones II in free agency. Wharton and Jones each inked multi-year deals, making Clowney's $13 million cap hit in 2025 a liability.

Panthers look to turn defense around in 2025

After releasing Jadeveon Clowney, the Panthers are signaling their new direction coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft. Following years of poor defensive production, the team is clearly intent on turning the tide in Ejiro Evero's third season.

Carolina's defense ranked at the bottom of the league in multiple categories in 2024, leading to a focused effort in the draft. Morgan spent four of his first six picks on defense in the 2025 NFL Draft, grouping safety Lathan Ransom and defensive tackle Cam Jackson in with Scourton and Umanmielen.

With how he finished the 2024 season, all eyes on the upcoming season will be on quarterback Bryce Young. The Panthers expect another leap from Young, but their team will only go as far as the defense allows. Without Clowney, one of Scourton or Umanielen will likely be thrust into a starting role and expected to produce off the bat.