Fans of the Dallas Cowboys are irate at team owner Jerry Jones for his handling of the Micah Parsons contract situation. Parsons recently publicly requested a trade from the Cowboys organization, which followed a long and unnecessarily drawn out contract saga in which Jones refused to offer an extension.

Some NFL conspiracy theorists have floated the idea that Jones is actually intentionally making moves that sink his franchise in order to keep the team in the headlines, as his bottom line is and always has been the depth of his pockets.

Recently, Jones himself added validity to those claims with a candid statement.

“The Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year. When it gets slow, I stir it up… There is controversy. That controversy is good stuff in terms of keeping and having people’s attention,” said Jones, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

The Cowboys have indeed been likened to a soap opera on numerous occasions over the course of Jones' tenure, which began with a bang in the 1990s with multiple Super Bowl championships but has since fizzled out into a spot in NFL purgatory for several decades.

A candid statement from Jerry Jones

By admitting that he does make football-related moves designed not to help the team win, but to keep them in the headlines, Jerry Jones is essentially confirming the very theory that has drawn the ire of Cowboys fans everywhere for decades: winning does not come first in Dallas.

Jones proved as much even before the Micah Parsons contract saga when he waited until the last second to pay CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, both of whom threatened to make things ugly before eventually agreeing to terms on new extensions.

While it remains to be seen whether Parsons' trade request was a legitimate desire to get out of Dallas or something closer to a negotiating tactic, it's jarring that even Jerry Jones himself has admitted that helping put together a winning team is not his number one priority.

The Cowboys' soap opera will begin its new season on September 4 on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.