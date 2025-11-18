The Dallas Cowboys made easy work of the Las Vegas Raiders to run away with the victory, 33-16, at Allegiant Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”

Dak Prescott put up a stellar performance to lead Dallas, going 25-of-33 for 268 yards and four touchdowns, tying his season-high. The Cowboys improved to 4-5-1, while the Raiders fell to 2-8.

He also made team history by tying Danny White and Roger Staubach for most touchdown passes on “Monday Night Football,” according to ESPN Insights.

Prescott started hot, throwing three straight touchdowns in the second quarter to break the game wide open. They held a big lead at halftime, 24-9, and never looked back.

He brushed off an early fumble forced by Maxx Crosby, showing once again why he's one of the league's most potent signal-callers. It should also serve as a morale-booster for Prescott after they suffered back-to-back losses in their previous outings.

The 32-year-old Prescott connected with George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson, and Ryan Flournoy to achieve his latest milestone.

The three-time Pro Bowler is on a mission to prove himself again after being limited to just eight games last season due to a hamstring injury. But despite his strong performances, the Cowboys have been struggling to climb up the standings. They are in the bottom half of the NFC.

With Prescott healthy, the Cowboys are back as one of the league's top offensive units. They tallied 381 yards on 65 plays versus the Raiders, who lost their fourth straight game.

Dallas will face an acid test in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles.