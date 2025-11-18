If there's one thing clear about Maxx Crosby, it's that he's always raring to compete. That's exactly what he displayed as the Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium on Monday.

With the Cowboys parading a deadly offense led by Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, Crosby will have his hands full.

With around nine minutes left in the first quarter, the 28-year-old defensive end gave a clear reminder to the Cowboys: I'M HERE. He forced a fumble on Prescott, which the Raiders recovered, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Watching it in slow motion makes it even more glorious.

Las Vegas is looking to snap a three-game losing skid, while Dallas is coming off back-to-back defeats.

The Raiders may be terrible on offense—averaging only 15.4 points and 272.7 yards per game—but watching Crosby operate on defense is already worth the price of admission. Before facing the Cowboys, he has tallied 23 solo tackles, five sacks, and one interception.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension with the Raiders in the offseason. At that time, he was the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback.

He has endeared himself to fans because of his devil-may-care approach, playing every snap as if it's a do-or-die moment. It's easy to imagine quarterbacks feeling nervous when they see Crosby, with his quickness and motor, getting ready to pounce on the field.

The Raiders will have to find a way to rally, as they're down against the Cowboys, 24-9, at halftime.