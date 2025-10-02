The Dallas Cowboys could be on the verge of seeing rookie running back Jaydon Blue make his long-awaited NFL debut in Week 5 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The former Texas product has been a healthy scratch through the first four games of the season, but with veteran Miles Sanders battling an ankle injury, Blue’s status is trending upward.

Sanders exited last Sunday’s 40-40 overtime tie with the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter and did not return. He logged just two carries for eight yards and added two receptions for 17 yards before leaving.

This week, Sanders has missed consecutive practices, meaning his shot at suiting up Sunday could go down the drain. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Sanders was trending toward playing, but his inability to get on the field raises concerns. According to reports, Sanders underwent an MRI and expects to test his ankle by Friday to determine his readiness.

In Sanders’ absence, Dallas has leaned on free-agent addition Javonte Williams, who has been one of the league’s most productive runners. Through four games, Williams has carried the ball 63 times for 312 yards, ranking sixth in the NFL, and he has scored four rushing touchdowns, tying him for second. His balanced skill set has made him the lead back, but if he needs a breather, the Cowboys could finally turn to Blue.

After Dallas chose him 149th overall in the 2025 draft, Blue dealt with ankle and heel injuries in the preseason but has now returned to full health. On Thursday, he was spotted at practice wearing blue Louis Vuitton cleats, the sort of custom shoes usually saved for game action (h/t Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News). Schottenheimer indicated that Blue is on the brink of activation and has been practicing well.

Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue rocking some blue Louis Vutton cleats at practice today. Miles Sanders wasn’t at practice today during the media viewing portion. Blue has been “close” to playing. Is this the week? pic.twitter.com/F8VZd92Wvl — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) October 2, 2025

The rookie’s potential debut comes at a time when the Cowboys are also short-handed offensively. Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin are unavailable, increasing the need for explosive playmakers. At Texas, Blue showed he could rise to the occasion in space, tallying 1,161 rushing yards, 503 receiving yards, and 18 touchdowns. At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash and reportedly clocked 4.28 at his pro day.

The matchup against the Jets could also be favorable. New York enters Week 5 ranked 25th in run defense, allowing 130.5 yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry. They have already surrendered four rushing touchdowns and rank near the bottom of the league in tackling, with a 37.5 Pro Football Focus grade and 45 missed tackles. The absence of linebacker Quincy Williams due to a shoulder injury further weakens the Jets’ front seven.

If activated, Blue would serve as a change-of-pace option behind Williams and could contribute on special teams. The Cowboys have carried just three backs through the first four weeks, but a Sanders absence could open the door for Blue and potentially create the deepest backfield rotation Dallas has used this season.