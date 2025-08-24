The Dallas Cowboys have big expectations for rookie running back Jaydon Blue this season. Blue suffered an ankle sprain in the NFL preseason, which is slowing him down at the moment. The running back hopes to get back on the field as soon as possible.

“The rookie is hopeful to be ready for Week 1,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Blue got hurt in a recent team game, Fowler said. Dallas finished the preseason with a 1-2 record. Blue was drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Just the versatility I bring, man,” Blue recently said when asked why the team should count on him, per NFL.com. “I could do multiple things, whether its special teams running the ball out of the backfield, catching passes, and just having that explosion of that can break at any moment.”

Blue doesn't think his ankle injury is serious.

“It was the same ankle just got rolled up a little bit, but I don't think it's nothing serious,” Blue said. “I've had ankle rolls plenty of times, but I feel good right now.”

The Cowboys start their season September 4, against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jaydon Blue could help the Cowboys offense

The Cowboys rookie is excited to show the team what he can do this season. Dallas is looking to return to the NFC Playoffs, and make the Super Bowl. It's been 30 years since Dallas won the league championship.

“I'm just not runner that can run a ball outside,” Blue added. “I can also run between the tackles, I can break tackles, run through contact and things like that. So that just showed that I'm not just that scat back or speed back, I can also run a ball in tight spaces…”