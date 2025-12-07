The Washington Commanders entered Week 14 with some optimism for the future. Commanders QB Jayden Daniels made his return after missing multiple games with a nasty elbow injury. Sadly, he is already back on the sidelines after suffering yet another injury.

Daniels threw an interception to Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel halfway through the third quarter. To make matters worse, Daniels got flattened by Isaiah Rodgers during the interception return.

The second-year quarterback was slow to get up and was taken to the blue medical tent. Unfortunately, the medical team was able to confirm that Daniels reaggravated his recent elbow injury.

Daniels was ruled as questionable to return with a left elbow injury shortly afterwards.

Washington entered Week 14 with a 3-9 record and hopelessly outside the NFC playoff picture. That gave the Commanders little to gain by starting Daniels, especially against a ferocious Vikings defense.

However, Daniels pushed to come back despite the doomed nature of Washington's season.

“Who's to say I'm not going to go into next year healthy?” Daniels told the media on Friday, including beat reporter Tom Scad. “I love this game, and before I was getting paid, I was playing it for free.”

Now it feels fair to question that decision by Daniels. Especially if this elbow injuries becomes a long-term ailment.

Daniels went 9-of-20 for 78 yards with one interception and one sack allowed against the Vikings. He also added four carries for 16 rushing yards.

Backup Marcus Mariota is now in at quarterback for the Commanders.

Washington is down 24-0 against Minnesota at the end of the third quarter.