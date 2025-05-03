May 3, 2025 at 5:24 PM ET

The Dallas Cowboys got themselves a “sleeper” via the 2025 NFL Draft. And one who becomes a new Dak Prescott weapon. Jaydon Blue of Texas is the Dallas newcomer earning the high praise.

Blue arrived via the fifth round. The Longhorns star previously visited the Steelers and Eagles before landing in Dallas. He's coming to bolster a needed area that the Cowboys struggled in last year: The backfield.

Gennaro Filice of the NFL Network is one who's high on Blue coming out of the Dallas backfield. Filice shared via Mockdraftable that Blue is comparable to Devon Achane — calculating an 88.7% comparison there.

Blue turned heads with blazing a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash. He's also bringing needed versatility over to Prescott and company.

Dallas stumbled to 27th overall in ground based yards, plus fell to dead last in rushing touchdowns. Hence why the Blue selection got made. The Blue picked even earned a B+ grade.

How Jaydon Blue fits with Cowboys, Dak Prescott

Blue earned a higher projection pre-draft. One draft expert believed he'd never fall to the fifth round.

The Texas star earned a third round grade from Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network. Zierlein noticed how Blue had to fight for his touches.

“Blue played behind very good backs, so his carry count is lower, but he clearly has talent,” Zierlein wrote.

The 21-year-old showed that talent by scoring 14 combined touchdowns. He also racked up 1,098 yards.

“He’s a narrow-hipped, linear runner with good speed to threaten wide and attack downfield out of the backfield,” Zierlein wrote. “He has adequate wiggle in the open field but lacks base strength to break tackles.”

The draft analyst pointed out Blue lacks tempo to hit holes inside. He's earned a “change-of-pace” slasher.

“His real value will revolve around his ability to mismatch linebackers and threaten defenses as a receiver out of the backfield,” Zierlein wrote.

Still, Dallas needed the runner/receiver element. Blue hands new coach Brian Schottenheimer that element — plus a “sleeper” for Prescott to feed the ball too.