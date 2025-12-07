Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already entered their Week 14 matchup with the New Orleans Saints down left tackle Tristan Wirfs. But now, Mayfield has seen another one of his key blockers leave the field.

Left guard Ben Bredeson has suffered a knee injury and is now questionable to return, via Jenna Laine. He was able to walk off the field after getting rolled up on. But the training staff will now take a closer look at the guard. He was replaced by Michael Jordan.

In his second year with Tampa Bay, Bredeson has made 10 starts in 2025. He started all 17 games for the Buccaneers in 2024, proving to be a crucial figure across their offensive line. Overall, Bredeson's 53.4 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranks 60/79 isn't that impressive. However, he has been elite in the run game, ranking seventh with his 76.1 grade.

With Wirfs and Bredeson down, the Buccaneers will have a more difficult time keeping Mayfield upright in the pocket. To Tampa Bay's credit though, they didn't allow a sack during the first half. Furthermore, only 11 teams have allowed fewer sacks than the Buccaneers entering Sunday's game.

Still, Tampa Bay has been plagued by injury all season. A win against the Saints would put the team in prime playoff positioning with their 8-5 record. However, they'll need a clean bill of health to compete at their strongest down the stretch.

The Buccaneers will continue to monitor Bredeson before making any injury declarations. The fact he was able to walk off the field on his own power should give them some optimism.