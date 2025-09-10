On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys got off to a rough start to their 2025 season with a road loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, the reigning Super Bowl champions. While it was a solid day for the Cowboys offense, the defense was unable to do much of anything to stop Jalen Hurts and company, which resulted in a narrow loss for Dallas.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had some crucial drops down the stretch that stopped the Cowboys from really making things interesting, which came at the expense of newly acquired wide receiver George Pickens, who was playing his first game in a Dallas uniform after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason.

On Wednesday, Pickens spoke on his lack of targets in his debut game with the Cowboys, and gave a selfless outlook on the situation.

“Really just staying open for them. I’m not really worried about the touches, catches, all that stuff. I’m just trying to stay open for the team. I’m trying to focus on (getting) the first win,” said Pickens.

Can the Cowboys turn it around?

Entering this year, the Dallas Cowboys were expected to have somewhat of a high octane offense and a challenged defense in the wake of their shocking trade that sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

That was exactly what unfolded on Thursday night in Philadelphia, as Dak Prescott put together a fine game against an elite Eagles defensive unit (albeit one playing without Jalen Carter), but the Cowboys' defense was unable to get much pressure on Jalen Hurts, and when they did, he was able to easily scramble out of the pocket and pick up chunk yardage.

These kinds of high-scoring games could become a theme for the Cowboys this year as they look to insert themselves back into the NFC playoff discussion after a rough 2024 season.

In any case, the Cowboys will look to get into the win column for the first time this season when they take on the divisional rival New York Giants on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.