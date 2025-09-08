While Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer discussed Micah Parsons’ debut with the Green Bay Packers after Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones has moved on. Jones wouldn’t reflect on the team’s surprising trade before the 2025 NFL season. When the topic of Parsons’ trade was mentioned, including the Philadelphia Eagles’ reported offer for Micah, Stephen declined to comment.

Jones says he isn’t looking back on the Cowboys’ Parsons deal with the Packers, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“That’s all in our rearview mirror. All we’re worried about is our future,” Jones said. “We’re worried about Kenny Clark and what the future holds for the Dallas Cowboys. What happened in the past is in the past. We need to go win a football game.”

Kenny Clark, the Cowboys’ new defensive tackle acquired from the Packers as part of the Parsons’ trade, finished with two tackles in Dallas’ 24-20 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. Still, Schottenheimer isn’t ready to give up on the season.

Despite losing to the defending champion Eagles, Schottenheimer still believes his Cowboys can compete for a Super Bowl title this season, Machota noted.

“I still think we can win a Super Bowl,” Schottenheimer said. “It’s not going to change. I mean, we’ve got the right type of guys. We’ve got good players.”

Brian Schottenheimer on Micah Parsons’ debut after Cowboys’ loss

Team owner Jerry Jones was sick watching the Cowboys lose to the Eagles in Week 1. After losing the season opener on the NFL’s Opening Night of the 2025 season, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer wasn’t afraid to admit he tuned into his former linebacker, Micah Parsons, make his debut with the Packers.

Schottenheimer says Parsons looks happy while admitting he tuned into his 27-13 win against the Lions, as Machota noted on Monday.

“I did see a little bit of the game. I was flipping back and forth. Green Bay looked good,” Shottenheimer said before addressing Parsons’ debut. “I saw him running around out there. Looked like he was having fun. That’s good.”

While the Cowboys and Packers got off to opposite starts in the win and loss columns, the Cowboys will have a chance to bounce back when they host the Giants in Week 2 on Sunday.