The Dallas Cowboys came into their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles as heavy underdogs. They were going up against the defending Super Bowl champions, and they just traded star pass rusher Micah Parsons away. By all accounts, the Cowboys should have lost by a lot.

Yet in the final moments of the NFL season opener, the Cowboys found themselves within striking distance of their rivals. Quarterback Dak Prescott was having an amazing game, and he looked to his favorite receiver CeeDee Lamb to punish the Eagles. He threw a perfect ball towards the speeding wide receiver… who proceeded to drop the pass.

It was one of three drops that CeeDee Lamb had during their Week 1 game. The Cowboys would end up losing 24-20, with the dropped pass being the dagger that killed their chances. Owner Jerry Jones was asked about Lamb's drops. The long-time owner spoke in favor of the wide receiver, saying, “Nothing in his background suggests he can't catch the football … they haven't made a receiver that hasn't had a drop. He just had [a few in one game],” per Joseph Hoyt.

Article Continues Below

Lamb had seven drops last season, tied for fifth in the NFL along with names like Garrett Wilson and Quentin Johnston. It's worth noting that Triple Crown winner Ja'Marr Chase had nine drops last season, too. His last three-drop game was in Week 13 last season. Like Jones said, it's unusual for Lamb to drop these many passes in a game. It's unfortunate that the drops came at an inopportune time, but that's football for you.

Lamb can redeem himself soon enough when he and the Cowboys face off against the New York Giants. The Giants are coming off a brutal loss to the Washington Commanders, losing 21-6. Facing a much weaker secondary, Lamb should have an easy time feeding off of Prescott's passes.