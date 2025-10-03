When the Dallas Cowboys selected Texas Longhorns dynamo Jaydon Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, many fans were hoping he would add clarity to the team's uncertain running back room. Instead Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders have both been efficient ball-carriers and the rookie has yet to even see the field through the first four games of the season. If all goes as expected, Blue will make his official debut this Sunday afternoon. Unless he sabotages it himself, that is.

The 21-year-old speedster, who could fill in for an injured Sanders (ankle), is facing some self-inflicted adversity this week following a curious and perhaps misguided footwear decision. Blue came out in new Louis Vuitton Nike cleats for Thursday's practice, a conspicuous fashion move that one may want to avoid if they are still trying to prove their worth as a football player to the coaching staff. However pure his intentions, the shoe choice resulted in an unfortunate situation.

“About halfway through practice, I saw him laying,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said of his first-year RB, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris. “I say what the hell happened to Blue? ‘Coach, I’m fine. I got blisters.’ I said, ‘Oh, shocker. Look at the cool shoes you got.’”

A laughing Schottenheimer called the cleats a “questionable decision,” per Calvin Watkins of Dallas Morning News. Hopefully these blisters do not derail Blue's potential outing against the Jets. Considering how important it is for the explosive talent to take advantage of any opportunity the team affords him, extra practicality needs to be applied in preparation for this Week 5 road game.

Can Blue be an asset for Cowboys?

A narrative concerning his work ethic emerged earlier in the year, which Jaydon Blue adamantly refuted, so fans do not want the 5-foot-9 Houston Native's possible NFL debut to be overshadowed by cleats or blisters. They are eager to see what he can accomplish in Schottenheimer's system.

Blue rushed 134 times for 730 yards and eight touchdowns in his last season at Texas. He added another 42 receptions for 368 yards and six TDs, showcasing valuable versatility that could mesh nicely with Dallas' high -powered offense. He cannot get in his own way, though.

If Blue carves up the Jets, then few people will probably care what he is wearing on his feet.