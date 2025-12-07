The Tampa Bay Buccaneers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13. Tampa Bay maintained its slim lead in the NFC South with the win over Arizona. Baker Mayfield gutted out a shoulder injury and Bucky Irving returned, helping the Bucs get back in the win column.

Despite being out-gained by the Cardinals, Tampa Bay did just enough to earn a gritty win. Now the Buccaneers face another NFC basement dweller as the team will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 14. But Tampa Bay will likely be without a key offensive contributor.

Tristan Wirfs is listed as questionable for the contest with an oblique strain. However, the All-Pro left tackle is not expected to play against the Saints, “barring a surprise,” per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Buccaneers hit with unexpected Tristan Wirfs absence

Wirfs’ absence would be a major blow for the Buccaneers. The four-time Pro Bowler was a surprise addition to the injury report after finishing Week 13 without any apparent discomfort. Now he’s expected to sit out just after developing into a red zone threat.

Wirfs contributed a big-man touchdown against the Cardinals, coming down with the first catch of his career. The two-yard TD put the Bucs up 10-0 before half time.

All-Pro tackle eligible. Tristan Wirfs with his first career TD. pic.twitter.com/MtQHrwdEGB — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 30, 2025

The former first-round pick was sidelined for the first three games of the season after undergoing knee surgery. Now it appears Tampa Bay will be missing the star offensive lineman once again.

In addition to Wirfs, Mike Evans and Jalen McMillian will sit out Sunday’s matchup with the Saints. Both wideouts returned to practice this week. Evans has been out since Week 7 and McMillian has yet to play this season.

The Buccaneers will most likely need to win the NFC South to reach the playoffs. Fortunately, the team controls its own destiny. Tampa Bay has a half-game lead over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs face division foes in four of their final five games, including two matchups against Carolina.

The NFC South will be decided in the coming weeks. Buccaneers fans just hope the team heals up in time to win its fifth straight division crown.