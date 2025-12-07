No. 1 Ohio State couldn’t finish the job on Saturday, losing 13-10 to No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium and watching their Big Ten Championship and unbeaten-season goals disappear. The loss brought an end to a 36-year losing streak against the Hoosiers, who hadn’t beaten the Buckeyes since 1988, and secured Indiana’s first outright Big Ten title since 1967.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took full responsibility for the loss and made no excuses.

“At the end of the day, that’s our job to come out here and execute and win games,” Day said after the game. “So you know we’re not going to make any excuses about any of this. We wanted to win this game. The guys had a good week of practice. But at the end of the day, we know we came up short.

“So we’ve got to get back and figure out why that happened and what the issues were, and you know, get it fixed because you know the season’s not over and there’s a lot of football ahead of us, and hopefully we can use this as a way to get better as we head into the playoffs.”

Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza got banged up on the first offensive play and missed one snap. He returned to complete 15 of 23 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. A 17-yard throw to Elijah Sarratt in the third quarter gave Indiana a lead it never let go of. Later, Mendoza converted a huge third-and-6 with a 33-yard throw to Charlie Becker, which took the clock under two minutes and essentially iced the game.

The Buckeyes started strong, taking a 10-6 lead into halftime after an early touchdown from a 17-yard pass from Julian Sayin to Carnell Tate and a second-quarter field goal. However, Ohio State's offense went quite after the break, managing only 276 total yards against the Hoosiers' disciplined defense. Sayin finished 21 of 29 for 258 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Running back Bo Jackson picked up 83 yards on 17 carries, and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith caught eight passes for 144 yards.

The Buckeyes couldn’t catch a break in the second half. On a fourth-and-1 from the Indiana 5-yard line, Sayin’s quarterback sneak initially appeared successful, but a replay review ruled him short, derailing a potential game-tying drive. Fielding tried a 29-yard field goal with 2:48 remaining, but it sailed wide left, keeping Ohio State down by three.

The Buckeyes will now prepare for the College Football Playoff, where Ohio State will likely earn a first-round bye despite finishing 12-1.

Indiana’s win had bigger implications, too. They finished the season 13-0 and likely secured the Hoosiers the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff — the first time in program history they will enter the postseason as the top-ranked team.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, have not won a Big Ten championship since 2020, though they remain in strong contention for a deep playoff run.

Both teams will have to wait until Sunday to find out their spots in the CFP rankings and their first-round opponents.