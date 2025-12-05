The Arizona Cardinals are 3-9 on the season and face the high-flying Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon announced Friday that Kyler Murray's season was over due to injury. A reporter asked a follow-up question about Murray's future with the club, which Gannon did not answer.

Reporter: "Do you expect Kyler Murray to be your QB next year?" Jonathan Gannon: "I'm worried about the Rams right now, honestly."

“I'm worried about the Rams right now, honestly, Josh,” Gannon said.

The Cardinals started 2-0 with Murray at quarterback, beating the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. But they have won just one game since then, with seven one-possession losses. The Cardinals have gotten solid quarterback play from Jacoby Brissett, and he will have the reins for the rest of the season.

The Cardinals can trade Murray this offseason without taking too much punishment on their salary cap. According to Spotrac, Arizona would save $42.5 million in 2026 if it traded Murray after June 1. With poor play before the injury and no vote of confidence from the organization, he could be on the way out this summer.

Gannon did not answer about Murray's future, and would probably have the same answer if asked about his own future. This is his third season as Arizona's coach, finishing below .500 each year. The Cardinals could head in another direction, with a different quarterback in tow, in 2026.

The future of the Cardinals is very much in doubt despite some solid performances from offensive players recently. Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, and Bam Knight could all be pieces moving forward. But the two most important pieces, quarterback and head coach, are very much in question.

The Cardinals host the Rams on Sunday at 2:25 P.M Mountain time on Sunday. It is a tough matchup for Brissett, especially with the Rams coming off an upset loss to the Carolina Panthers. Can the Cardinals pull off a surprise win in front of their home fans?