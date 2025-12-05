LeBron James hasn't seen much action this season, as he's been dealing with sciatica pain since the offseason. However, he did participate in the Los Angeles Lakers' 123-120 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, dishing the game-winning assist to Rui Hachimura, effectively ending James' streak of scoring at least 10 points in a contest. But it appears he could be heading back to the sideline once again.

Reports indicate that the soon-to-be 41-year-old forward is listed as doubtful to play in Friday's matchup against the Boston Celtics, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. It's said that James is dealing with right sciatica and left foot joint arthritis. Luka Doncic and Marcus Smart were also ruled out in the same report.

The Lakers list LeBron James as doubtful tonight in Boston pic.twitter.com/gV8znf1Krj — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The four-time MVP Award winner is not officially ruled out, but being given a doubtful status indicates that LeBron James is unlikely to play. He's only played in six games so far in the 2025-26 campaign, and in those contests, he is playing well below his career averages. James is averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 41.3% from the field and 25.9% from beyond the arc.

His points per game, rebounds per game, and field goal percentage are all career lows. Despite his early-season struggles, the Lakers sit at second place in the Western Conference and are just 4.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

So, it appears Los Angeles doesn't necessarily need James to be at his best. But the team would likely enjoy seeing him in action a bit more. Especially considering how well of a passer he still is, as James helps facilitate ball movement with his play.