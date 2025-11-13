After a Week 4 hamstring injury put Lamar Jackson on the shelf, he finally made his return in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins. As Week 11 approaches, Jackson found himself dealing with a yet another ailment.

The quarterback made his return to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's session with a knee injury, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic. How the Ravens decide to list him on their injury report will be telling. However, the fact he is back at practice is a good sign for Jackson's chances of suiting up.

Baltimore obviously knows they're a better team with Jackson on the field. Still, they aren't going to risk injury after seeing their quarterback already go down. The fact he is practicing shows his knee injury won't be a major long-term problem. But the Ravens will still keep close tabs on it.

In his two games back from injury, Baltimore has gone 2-0. Against the Dolphins, Jackson completed 18-of-23 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns. In a 27-19 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Jackson completed 17-of-29 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown.

On the season, the Ravens quarterback has thrown for 1,249 yards, 15 touchdowns and an interception. He's added another 35 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Alongside his standout numbers, with their last two wins, Baltimore has now moved to 4-5 on the season. Despite their slow start, the Ravens are just one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

If Baltimore wants to surpass their rival and climb their way into the playoffs, they need Jackson to be healthy.