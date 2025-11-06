Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marsall Kneeland has passed away. A second-round pick from the 2024 draft, Kneeland was a key part of the future of Dallas' defense. NFL Network's Jane Slater broke the news on Thursday.

As coaches, players and fans react to the shocking news this morning of Marshawn Kneeland’s death, a note from his former DC Mike Zimmer to me. “He was a great person, eager to learn .. wanted to be great. He didn’t take any crap from anyone on the field. He studied hard-loved… pic.twitter.com/K9CQIMqIv0 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

“As coaches, players, and fans react to the shocking news this morning of Marshawn Kneeland’s death, a note from his former DC, Mike Zimmer, to me,” Slater reported. “‘He was a great person, eager to learn..wanted to be great, he didn’t take any crap from anyone on the field. He studied hard – loved playing the game. Tough.' Zimmer added ‘My last conversation with him was keep being you, you’re going to have a great career.'”

Kneeland made the play of the game for the Cowboys in their Monday Night Football loss in Week 9. After Sam Williams blocked a punt, Kneeland jumped on it in the end zone, scoring a touchdown. It was the only touchdown of his tragically short career.

The NFL and the Cowboys released statements on Kneeland's passing, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates. We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources,” read the NFL statement.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family,” the Cowboys' statement read.

Kneeland was a Michigan native who went to Western Michigan University. While that is not a typical football powerhouse, he racked up 27.5 sacks in five seasons to become a second-round prospect. While that had not yet translated into the NFL, Kneeland had a promising career ahead of him.