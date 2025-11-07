The Dallas Cowboys are mourning the loss of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who tragically passed away Thursday morning at just 24 years old. The sudden death of the second-year player has left the organization heartbroken as they deal with this tragedy during their bye week.

Dak Prescott spoke publicly for the first time since learning about the passing of his teammate, as reporters caught up with him at his alma mater, Haughton High School, after a special field dedication ceremony honoring the Cowboys' quarterback.

“Yeah, it's been a very tough day,” Prescott said, via CBS News Texas. “As you said, it started early this morning, finding out the news. Tragic loss.” The quarterback's voice carried the weight of the moment as he addressed the media following what should have been a celebratory occasion at his former high school.

Prescott didn't hold back his feelings about the loss. “I hurt, heavy, heavy heart today. I hurt for Marshawn, I hurt for his family. I hurt for his girlfriend. I hurt for every single one of my teammates,” he said.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott uses platform for mental health awareness

The Cowboys' quarterback, who lost his own brother Jace in 2020, understands this pain intimately. His personal experience has made him a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, often wearing “Ask 4 Help” on his wrist tape during games.

“This is a pain that you don't wish upon anybody,” he continued. “You wish none of us had to go through this. You wish Marshawn didn't have to go through what he went through. And I'm just thankful for each moment we have in this life.”

The veteran quarterback offered advice to anyone struggling. “Don't take it for granted. Give a hug and love on those that you do. It's okay to feel however you're feeling,” he said, acknowledging that there aren't always easy answers in moments like these.

“I'll tell you first and foremost, I don't always have the answers,” Prescott admitted. “Today's not a day that I felt like I had answers. Triggering day for many reasons, on top of just knowing that this was ahead today and hard to balance my emotions today.”

Despite the difficulty, Prescott emphasized the importance of love and support. “Not a day that I have words other than I love you for friends and families and people who may be struggling. Yeah, that I love them,” he said, noting the team held a Zoom call where several people spoke.

“Tough moment for this team,” Prescott concluded. “As I said, I feel and hurt for everybody that's involved in this and Marshawn's families and loved ones.” The Cowboys will honor Kneeland's memory as they prepare to face the Raiders in Week 11.