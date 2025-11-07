Although Draymond Green has plenty of insights to share on sports, he frequently says what is on his mind in the moment. Such an approach makes for entertaining podcasts, but it also leads to apologies. The Golden State Warriors legend and four-time NBA champion issued one on Thursday when addressing his critical remarks about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Green recently called the 2023-24 MVP runner-up a “bum” for his well-documented struggles in the playoffs, drawing plenty of strong reactions in the process. He expressed regret for the word he used to describe the veteran signal-caller, but he is not recanting his overall opinion about Prescott the player.

“Since I said publicly he's a bum, I do want to publicly say I apologize,” the All-NBA Second-Team and Third-Team selection told NFL insider Jordan Schultz on the “Why is Draymond Green Talking About Football?” podcast. “Just as a fellow athlete, I think I'd be pissed off if I looked up and and another athlete was saying ‘Draymond is a bum.' So, I'm man enough to say when I was wrong. I was definitely wrong on that.

“But in saying that, my feelings don't change. I still think when it gets to the moment, I don't think he can deliver. But I do apologize with the way I categorized him as a bum. He's definitely not a bum.”

Draymond Green apologizes to Dak Prescott for calling him a "bum." 🤝 But that's not all he did…👀😅 https://t.co/9kP2vz4Lc0 pic.twitter.com/hpQzO5EiSA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 6, 2025

While Draymond Green is still skeptical about Prescott's ability to perform when the lights are brightest, he believes the three-time Pro Bowler could flourish with his preferred NFL squad, the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is an interesting scenario, but one can only focus on his current reality.

The 32-year-old will likely become Dallas' all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes. He has competed in the playoffs in half of his NFL seasons and is one of the biggest reasons the Cowboys are not presently a last-place squad in 2025. However, his playoff shortcomings are extremely hard to ignore.

Dak Prescott has thrown seven interceptions in seven postseason games and frequently fails to make plays in crucial spots. Dallas as a whole melts under pressure, but the QB is definitely one of the individuals most associated with the franchise's ongoing woes on the big stage. Green and many other football fans will continue to hold that opinion until No. 4 proves otherwise.

Considering that the Cowboys are 3-5-1, Prescott may not have the opportunity to flip the narrative this season.