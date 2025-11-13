The New York Giants are in rough shape right now. New York is 2-8 and just fired head coach Brian Daboll amid another disastrous season. But all of the chaos from the 2025 season has not ruined Russell Wilson's thirst to keep playing in the NFL.

Wilson is not thinking about retirement. In fact, he made it clear during a recent interview that he wants to play during the 2026 season.

“I love it here; I love my teammates,” Wilson said Wednesday per Stephen Whyno of The Associated Press. “I want to see it through. I haven’t asked for a release or anything like that. I want to be here.”

Wilson clearly thinks he still “has it” when it comes to playing football at a high level. It is easy to understand his optimism. After all, Russ did lead the Steelers to the playoffs last season.

Wilson had 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions in PIttsburgh in 2024. That is pretty impressive for an aging quarterback who only played in 11 regular season games.

“I still want to keep playing football,” Wilson added. “I know what I’m capable of. I know how great I am. I know what I’ve done.”

Russell Wilson wants to start in the NFL again. Will that ever happen with the Giants?

It is unclear if Wilson's aspirations are a good fit for the Giants in the future.

Wilson admitted that he wants to be a starting quarterback in the NFL once again.

“Yeah, definitely want to be able to. And definitely want to have that opportunity. I know what I’m capable of… I’m just looking forward to having the rest of a great day today. And I say that because that’s how I’ve always been. In the midst of amazing moments, I’ve always been about the moment right now. And tough times, right now. And it’s really just the faith part of me,” Wilson said, per SNY Giants Videos.

But that may never happen again with the Giants, now or in the future. New York named Jameis Winston as their new QB1 and Jaxson Dart will have the job in 2026.

Perhaps Wilson will bide his time and take whatever work he can find next offseason.