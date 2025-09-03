The Philadelphia Eagles are just over 24 hours away from kicking off their 2025 season against a Dallas Cowboys squad still reeling from last week's Micah Parsons trade. The Eagles will take the field this season looking to hoist a second straight Super Bowl banner following last year's victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles are led in part by Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts, who at times has been known for his mild-mannered demeanor both on and off the field.

However, evidently, Hurts has been more openly confident in preparation for this upcoming season

“He’s definitely a lot more confident than any other year. And it’s not to knock on all the other years,” offensive tackle Jordan Mailata said, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. “You can feel who he is as our leader, but also in this offense. … He knows the offense. It’s actually beautiful to be a part of, because I feel like it’s not just him, though. It’s just like our role, too, really understanding, even just like QB depth in the pass reps, the timing of, how do we want to design the pocket?”

Star running back Saquon Barkley echoed a similar sentiment.

“One hundred percent,” Barkley said. “I don’t know if it’s just that I’m noticing that, because it’s my second year within the offense and with him, being on his team, but definitely. He was super confident before, don’t get me wrong. But just the way he’s dictating the huddle, leading the huddle. He’s always been a great leader, but we always have room for improvement. And I love that about him.”

The Eagles are looking to accomplish a rare repeat, and although he still has some skeptics in the national media, Hurts has clearly proven that he is good enough to be the starting quarterback on a championship level team.

If he comes into this year even more brazen and takes on a larger leadership role for his teammates, his ceiling as a player could increase even higher than it already is.

The Cowboys and Eagles are set to get things underway on Thursday evening at 8:20 PM ET.