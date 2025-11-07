Ahead of the 2025 season, the Las Vegas Raiders were praised for hiring general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll. It was believed that the duo would be the ones to lead the Raiders back to glory. However, a 2-7 mark in Carroll's first season has been disappointing, to put it mildly. After their third straight loss, a 10-7 decision to the Denver Broncos, Carroll had a couple of injury updates. Quarterback Geno Smith is dealing with a thigh bruise, according to team beat reporter Ryan McFadden via X, formerly Twitter. However, offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson will be out for “a while” after sustaining an ankle injury.

“#Raiders coach Pete Carroll said JPJ will be out for “a while” with an ankle injury,” posted McFadden post-game. “Parham suffered a high ankle sprain. And Geno Smith has a thigh bruise.”

The Raiders' third straight loss has been complicated by the loss of an integral piece of Smith's protection. While the veteran quarterback returned to the game after a brief absence, Smith continued to be ineffective in his efforts to conduct offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's attack. After signing Smith to an extension following his acquisition via trade from the Seattle Seahawks, this season has been a rough one for all parties involved. Can Carroll help steer the ship back on course after an upcoming mini bye?

Raiders' first season under Pete Carroll a disappointing one thus far

Smith isn't the only disappointing part of this new look Raiders roster. A lot of players have dealt with injuries, from tight end Brock Bowers to offensive tackle Kolton Miller. Now, with Powers-Johnson and Parham dealing with ailments of their own, Smith's protection against the Dallas Cowboys next Monday night could be even more spotty. Carroll provided more information on his quarterback post-game, which was shared by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X.

“Raiders coach Pete Carroll says QB Geno Smith suffered a thigh bruise,” reported Pelissero. “‘He got smacked.' Does not sound concerned about Smith’s availability for next week.”

Even if Smith is ready to go, Monday night could be another disappointing outing for the Raiders. A trip to Dallas is never an easy one, and the Cowboys are looking to make a return to the postseason after missing out in 2024. Without Miller and now Powers-Johnson, Las Vegas will need to do all it can to keep its quarterback upright. If they cannot, then a fourth straight loss may be in the cards.