Bo Nix has been welcomed by the fans of the Denver Broncos ever since he was drafted by the team as the 12th overall pick in 2024. It's hard not to like the young quarterback, who has endeared himself to the city with his strong work ethic and all-business attitude.

His impressive showing in his rookie year only made him even more beloved in Denver, with many believing that the team has finally found its cornerstone.

But against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nix got booed as he struggled to steer the offense. They escaped, 10-7, to extend their winning streak to seven games and improve to 8-2, including 5-0 at home.

After the contest, the 25-year-old Nix shrugged off the jeers. He went 16-of-28 for a season-low 150 yards and one touchdown.

“I have been booed before, and I will be booed again. It won't be the last time. Obviously, you don't want your own fans booing you, but that's part of it,” said Nix, as reported by The Denver Post's Troy Renck

He also admitted that he “has to be better.”

“You can win a lot of games with the defense playing like that, and the special teams gave us a spark. But at some point, we have to start scoring more points,” said Nix.

He was right in crediting their defense, which held the Raiders scoreless in the last three quarters. Geno Smith also got sacked six times.

Nix can bounce back in a marquee matchup with Patrick Mahomes when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on November 16.