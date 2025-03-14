They still don’t have Gilligan, but the Detroit Lions re-signed the Skipper. And they will have an extra pick in the upcoming draft. Also, the Lions added a 19-game starter to the quarterback room amid 2025 NFL free agency, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

The #Lions have agreed to terms with veteran QB Kyle Allen, source says. Following a season with the #Steelers, Allen joins Detroit’s quarterback room behind Jared Goff.

It’s amazing how backup retread quarterbacks can stick around in the NFL despite not having success. Allen started his career with the Panthers in 2018. He joined the Commanders in 2020 before moving to the Texans in 2022. He journeyed to Buffalo in 2024 before spending last year with the Steelers.

Allen has started only two games on the last four years and has a career record of 7-12.

New Lions QB Kyle goes to No. 3 on depth chart

Jared Goff is the starter with the Lions while Hendon Hooker sits in as the No. 2 guy. Also, the Lions have Jake Fromm on the roster along with the new addition of Allen.

Allen has completed 62.7% of his passes in his career. He has 26 touchdown passes with 21 interceptions.

Despite his lack of meaningful impact in the NFL, Allen has positive traits, according to steelersdepot.com in its 2024 training camp review.

“Kyle Allen was generally accurate and had the calm approach of a veteran,” Steelers Depot wrote. “He got the ball out on time, did well to beat the blitz, and got the offense without many miscues or a comedy of errors. Through four practices he completed more than two-thirds of his passes, threw four touchdowns and to zero interceptions, and bested (Justin) Fields in YPA and YPC.”

Of course, the Lions are steady at the quarterback position with Goff. Dan Campbell put him among the league’s elite late last season, according to nfl.com.

“There was a lot that meant something to him. To be able to get a win out here where we didn't last year, and then the previous history you're talking about with the Los Angeles Rams, and then having family here, but this is different,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after a 40-34 win over the 49ers. “This is a different Jared Goff now. He's different. This guy has developed and matured, and he's just stepping into his prime. He just continues to get better and better. He's playing at an ultimate level right now. You find me a quarterback that's playing better than him in this league right now. I'd love to see it.”