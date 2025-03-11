The Detroit Lions have re-signed veteran offensive lineman Dan Skipper to a one-year contract, per Jeremy Fowler. Skipper joined the team in 2019, but it was in 2022 when he began seeing regular playing time. Over the last two seasons, he has started 11 games. However, most of his playing time has come as an extra offensive lineman, providing depth to the team.

Skipper’s value to the Lions goes beyond his on-field contributions. He has become one of the most popular players in the locker room and among fans. His popularity reached new heights in 2023 during a memorable moment against the Dallas Cowboys.

A penalty for illegal touching was called on the Lions, but the public address announcer mistakenly called Skipper as the eligible player instead of Taylor Decker. This confusion sparked excitement in the crowd at Ford Field.

Since then, every time the announcer calls Skipper’s number as eligible, the crowd erupts in cheers. This unique moment has become a fun tradition for Lions' fans, and Skipper has become a fan favorite because of it. Now, the mention of his name fills Ford Field's stadium with energy and excitement.

Skipper’s re-signing solidifies his role on the offensive line, where he’s provided valuable depth. He may not always start, but his versatility and reliability are key to the team. His enduring popularity reflects his strong bond with fans cultivated over the years. With his return for another season set, it ensures that this special bond will continue.

As the 2025 season approaches, Lions fans will eagerly await each game, excited to hear the familiar announcement of No. 70 as the eligible player. It’s a moment that symbolizes Skipper’s unique place in Detroit’s football culture. With his continued presence, the Lions’ offensive line remains solid, and the connection between Skipper and the fans only grows stronger.