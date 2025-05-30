If there is one player Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expects to have a big year in 2025, it is Jameson Williams. Ahead of the speedster's fourth season, Campbell loves everything he is seeing from him in the offseason.

Campbell already loved Williams' “versatility,” but complimented the work the 24-year-old has done in the offseason. Williams has gotten stronger while working on his change of pace and direction to improve in 2025, according to Campbell.

“There's so much versatility with [Jameson Williams],” Campbell said after an OTA practice session. “He's gotten so much stronger… He's exactly where we want him to be right now. He's been here, he's grinding, he's getting better. We expect him to have a huge season. He's going to be one of those guys that we're going to lean on this year. All he's gotta do is keep working like he's working.”

"We expect him to have a huge season." – Coach Campbell on Jameson Williams pic.twitter.com/tElG111ya1 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Over three years, Williams has increased his production each season with the Lions. After playing just six games in his injury-shortened rookie season, Williams recorded 354 receiving yards in 2023 before exploding with 1,001 yards in 2024.

For Williams, staying healthy and available is his biggest key to success. When he is at the top of his game, few defenders can keep up with his speed, agility and athleticism. However, remaining on the field has been a significant issue. Whether injuries or suspensions have been to blame, Williams has appeared in just 65 percent of the Lions' regular season games since 2022.

Article Continues Below

Lions HC Dan Campbell battling adversity in 2025 offseason

Another leap from Williams would do wonders for Campbell and the Lions' offense. Detroit will return most of the roster that clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed in 2025, but the team will be fundamentally different once it returns in the fall. Campbell's on-field personnel will largely remain the same, but he suffered significant losses to his coaching staff over the offseason.

After surviving external interest in the 2024 offseason, Campbell lost both his coordinators in 2025. Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn accepted head coaching positions early in the offseason, departing after years of elite success. Both coaches subsequently took a few assistants with them, forcing Campbell to replace a significant amount of his coaching staff.

Campbell plucked Denver Broncos passing game coordinator John Morton to replace Johnson, while promoting Kelvin Sheppard to take Glenn's old position. Both moves were well-received by fans and critics, but replacing Johnson and Glenn will likely take time.