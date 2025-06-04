The Detroit Lions are ready to make another deep playoff run during the 2025 NFL season. Unfortunately, that should be more difficult after Frank Ragnow's surprise retirement from the NFL. The Lions wasted little time in replacing Ragnow's spot on the roster.

The Lions have signed veteran offensive lineman Trystan Colon to a one-year deal, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Colon has played for the Ravens and Cardinals, most recently starting seven games for the Cardinals in 2024.

Colon boasts some nice positional versatility with experience at both guard and center. As a result, it is tough to determine exactly what role Colon will be competing for in Detroit.

The Lions will likely have a training camp battle to determine which players end up at which positions after Ragnow's retirement.

Colon will duke it out with veteran Graham Glasgow and a host of youngsters including Tate Ratledge, Miles Frazier, and Christian Mahogany. Everyone should be in competition for the three interior offensive lineman spots.

Training camp just got a lot more interesting for Lions fans.

Mina Kimes weighs in on what Frank Ragnow's retirement means for the Lions

Article Continues Below

Just how big of an impact with the loss of Frank Ragnow have on the Lions?

ESPN's Mina Kimes believe it could have a huge impact on Detroit's offense during the 2025 NFL season.

“It's massive,” Kimes said. “The Lions' success over the last couple of years has really been inside out. It started with the offensive line, and you're losing Ragna, is one of the best centers of football, but you're replacing two out of three of the interior offensive linemen, Christian mahogany, who's playing guard did play some but he'll be a full time starter for the first time, and that creates a lot of questions and a lot of problems for a number of reasons. This run game, which has been so dominant, is incredibly complex.”

There are plenty of unknowns surrounding Detroit's offense heading into 2025.

The Lions will also be navigating life without Ben Johnson, who left to become head coach of the Bears. Detroit replaced Johnson with John Morton, who helped install the team's Jared Goff-focused offense in 2022.

It will be fascinating to see what Detroit's offense looks like during the 2025 NFL season.