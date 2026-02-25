The Green Bay Packers enter the 2026 offseason at a challenging financial crossroads following a 9-7-1 season that concluded with a disappointing playoff loss to the Bears. To rebuild a roster capable of contending while star defender Micah Parsons recovers from an ACL injury, the front office must find significant cap relief. Many analysts have identified veteran edge rusher Rashan Gary as a prime candidate for release. Although Gary started the 2025 season strong, he failed to record a sack or a tackle for loss over the final 10 games, raising concerns that his $18 million base salary for 2026 may no longer be justifiable. Parting ways with the 28-year-old would save approximately $11 million this season and clear a massive $31 million off the 2027 books.

Some critics even label Gary as potential “fool's gold,” pointing out his lack of a double-digit sack season and suggesting that his production could be replaced by younger, more affordable talent.

However, General Manager Brian Gutekunst has a different perspective on Gary's contributions than what the statistics may show, as noted by Zach Kruse on X.

Gutekunst stated, “He was impactful in the second half of the season. Rashan has all the talent in the world, and he's produced at a high level for us since he's been here. We would expect that next year as well.”

Meanwhile, the Packers' offensive line is also under scrutiny as left tackle Rasheed Walker prepares to enter free agency.

Despite rumors linking him to the Patriots, Vice President Eliot Wolf has officially denied any interest, emphasizing that Walker is still under contract and that recent draft history makes such a move unlikely.

Walker, who allowed 34 pressures in 2025, also has baggage from a January arrest.

As the market for tackle help heats up, the Packers must decide whether to retain Walker or allow him to explore an uncertain market.