The Green Bay Packers did not have the 2025 season they hoped for. Green Bay collapsed in the playoffs against Chicago after superstar Micah Parsons suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Now the Packers are gearing up to make another playoff run during the 2026 season. They will still lean heavily on one of their best offensive players.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst declared on Tuesday that Josh Jacobs will “absolutely” be the team's feature back during the 2026 season, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

It should be no surprise to hear that Jacobs is still the lead back in Green Bay.

The Packers signed Jacobs to a four-year contract worth $48 million during the 2024 free agency cycle. He has been a valuable piece of Green Bay's offense ever since.

Jacobs took a slight step back in 2025, only managing 234 carries for 929 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns. Even if it was a down season by his own standards, Jacobs was one of Green Bay's best offensive players last fall.

Green Bay would be wise to seek some depth at running back either way. The only reserve player behind Jacobs is MarShawn Lloyd, who has not proven to be reliable for the Packers. Lloyd has dealt with several injuries during his short NFL career.

Both Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks as slated to hit free agency. That should put the Packers in the market for running backs during the later rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Packers probably won't make a ton of big moves during free agency in general.

Zach Rapport of ACME Packing Company explained on February 12th why Green Bay does not have a big budget heading into free agency.

“Green Bay ranks 25th in cap flexibility for 2026, and (is) only able to generate roughly $52 million through restructures. That’s a fraction of what other teams should be able to muster in the coming months,” Rapport wrote. “Without letting guys walk in free agency and aggressive space creation via cuts or restructures … the Packers simply won’t have room to pursue marquee free agents … ”

Packers fans should expect the team to focus on adding new talent through the 2026 NFL Draft.

They will also lean heavily on their established stars, including Jacobs, during the 2026 season.