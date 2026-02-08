While Super Bowl LX is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, the other 30 teams in the NFL are busy focusing on the offseason. One player to keep an eye on this year is Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romoe Doubs, as it sounds like two teams are rumored to be interested in potentially signing him.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans were pegged as the two teams rumored to be interested in Doubs, but only if the 25-year-old wideout doesn't re-sign with the Packers, according to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN. It's believed Green Bay will at least have contract discussions with Doubs, but could prioritize extending tight end Tucker Kraft instead.

“The Packers can try to re-sign free agent receiver Romeo Doubs and/or extend tight end Tucker Kraft, a 2027 free agent. The door isn't closed on Doubs in Green Bay. I'm expecting both sides to at least have some dialogue and see if a return makes sense. The Raiders and Titans will have my attention for free agent receivers. Both desperately need a difference-maker on the outside.”

Doubs has made a name for himself in a crowded wide receiver room in Green Bay. He's coming off another solid season that saw the four-year veteran record 55 receptions for 724 yards (career-high) and six touchdowns. If he were to sign with either the Raiders or Titans, Doubs would likely emerge as the No. 1 option in the passing game, which is not the role he has with the Packers.

Rumors will likely continue to swirl around Romeo Doubs in the coming days. The Green Bay front office will have a chance to negotiate a new contract with the former fourth-round pick. The free agency window opens on March 11.